Moody's cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 6.3% in 2025

11:58





In its Global Macro Outlook 2025-26 (May update), Moody's said geopolitical stresses, like tension between India and Pakistan, also have a potential downside risk to its baseline growth forecasts. Costs to investors and businesses are likely to rise as they factor in new geopolitical configurations when deciding where to invest, expand, and/or source goods, Moody's said.





Moody's cut India's growth projections to 6.3 per cent for 2025 calendar year, but retained it at 6.5 per cent for 2026. This compares with a 6.7 per cent growth in 2024. Moody's expects the Reserve Bank of India to lower benchmark policy rates further to support growth. -- PTI

Moody's Ratings on Tuesday cut India's GDP growth projections for 2025 to 6.3 per cent, from 6.5 per cent, saying economies globally will see a slowdown on account of heightened US policy uncertainty and trade restrictions.