Modern-day Mir Jaffar: BJP on Kharge's 'PM had intel'

Tue, 06 May 2025
15:08
On Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP leader CR Kesavan says, "He has made treacherous statements similar to a modern-day Mir Jaffar. His toxic, baseless, unfounded rant against the Prime Minister is most deplorable and condemnable, and Mr. Kharge's remarks are unpardonable, indefensible, and cannot be forgiven. Everybody demands an unconditional apology from him, and he should also come clean on what kind of inputs he received to make such outrageous remarks..." 

BJP's Babulal Marandi adds: "Mallikarjun Kharge's attack on PM intended to lower morale of security agencies." 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received an intel report on a possible terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, following which he cancelled his own visit to the union territory. Kharge said an intel report was sent to the PM three days before the Pahalgam attack happened on April 22.

He added, "There is an intelligence failure, the government has accepted it and they will resolve it. If they knew this, why didn't they do anything?...I got information that three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to PM Modi, and therefore he cancelled his programme to visit Kashmir, I also read this in a newspaper..."

LIVE! Pakistan to increase defence spending by 18%
Modi had intel 3 days before Pahalgam attack, but...: Kharge
Kharge claimed that the Centre accepted "intelligence failure" in an all-party meeting and said it should be held accountable for "not reinforcing" security arrangements in Kashmir to protect people.

Pak intruder arrested along LoC in J-K's Poonch amid tension
The intruder, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody by Army troops soon after he entered into this side from across the LoC.

Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Narwal's family
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, on Tuesday. Gandhi reached Karnal in Haryana in the afternoon and was accompanied by Congress' Rohtak MP...

India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'
'If there is a military standoff eyeball to eyeball on the western border, the Chinese could create problems by making movements in the north, in our northeast, which could involve us tying down some forces there so that could stretch...

