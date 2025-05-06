HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mamata provides job to slain Army man Jhantu Ali Sheikh's widow

Tue, 06 May 2025
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday provided the widow of slain Indian Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh with the job of a police home guard and assured his family of all help in future. 

Banerjee said that the state government has taken the responsibility of educating Sheikh's children. Sheikh died in a gun battle between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur area last month. 

"Jhantu Ali Sheikh of Tehatta in Krishnanagar has given his life for the nation. We are proud of him, we salute him. Today, his wife Shahnaz Sheikh is getting a job as a home guard in Krishnanagar Police District. We have taken the responsibility for the education of the children," Banerjee said.

The state government has also given the family Rs 10 lakh, she said. The Bengal CM said she would always be there as a member of their family.

