Kiara flaunts baby bump in Gaurav Gupta couture at Met Gala

"When my stylist, Anaita (Shroff Adajania), approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code Tailored for You'," the actor said in a statement.





"Mama's first Monday in May," the actor earlier captioned her pictures on Instagram from the event, billed as fashion's biggest night, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.





The theme of this year's Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and Gupta said his design piece for the actor from "Bravehearts" was about all kinds of transformation: emotional, physical, and generational. "In creating this piece for Kiara, we wanted to honour her motherhood and pay homage to the bold elegance of Black style.





The look bridges continents and histories, merging a deep symbolism with the radical refinement of Black dandyism," the designer said in a post shared on his official Instagram page. "A tribute to defiance, legacy, and new beginnings. Bravehearts is built on the spirit of the Black Dandy - those who challenged norms and reshaped culture with grace, strength, and individuality," he added.

Actor Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with husband and her "Shershaah" co-star Sidharth Malhotra, debuted in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta couture titled "Bravehearts" at the 2025 edition of the Met Gala. Making the Met Gala debut, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special, said Kiara.