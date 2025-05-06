HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala Youtuber arrested for telecasting 'defamatory' content against woman

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
00:22
YouTuber Shajan Skaria/Courtesy X
YouTuber Shajan Skaria/Courtesy X
A YouTuber was arrested on Monday by the cyber police based on a complaint from a woman who alleged that he broadcast defamatory content about her, the police said. 

The woman, currently residing abroad, had lodged the complaint against Shajan Skaria, accusing him of airing defamatory content. 

She also gave a statement against him to a court under Section 164 of the CrPC, police added. 

Following the complaint, Skaria was taken into custody from his residence, the police said. 

He has been charged under non-bailable Sections 75(1) (making sexually coloured remarks) and 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, a police officer said. 

The arrest has been recorded, and Skaria will be produced before a court after completing the necessary procedures, police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak
India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The drills will include operationalising air raid warning sirens, training...

Indian pacer Shami receives death threat
Indian pacer Shami receives death threat

A local police official confirmed that following the threat, both the Amroha police and the crime branch have been put on alert.

LIVE! India acts to stop Buddhist relics auction in Hong Kong
LIVE! India acts to stop Buddhist relics auction in Hong Kong

It pains me to see...: UN chief on India-Pak tensions
It pains me to see...: UN chief on India-Pak tensions

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern over the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, calling for maximum restraint and urging both countries to step back from the brink. Guterres offered his "good...

Pak hackers claims breach of Indian defence institutions
Pak hackers claims breach of Indian defence institutions

According to the sources, the claim suggests that the attackers may have compromised personal information related to defence personnel, including the login credentials.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD