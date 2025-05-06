Kerala Youtuber arrested for telecasting 'defamatory' content against woman

00:22

YouTuber Shajan Skaria/Courtesy X





The woman, currently residing abroad, had lodged the complaint against Shajan Skaria, accusing him of airing defamatory content.





She also gave a statement against him to a court under Section 164 of the CrPC, police added.





Following the complaint, Skaria was taken into custody from his residence, the police said.





He has been charged under non-bailable Sections 75(1) (making sexually coloured remarks) and 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, a police officer said.





The arrest has been recorded, and Skaria will be produced before a court after completing the necessary procedures, police added. -- PTI

