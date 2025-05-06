HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India-UK finalise free trade agreement, says Modi

Tue, 06 May 2025
18:51
In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday. 

India and UK also firmed up Double Contribution Convention pact. 

"These landmark agreements will further deepen our comprehensive strategic ties," said Modi on India-UK FTA, Double Contribution Convention pact. 

Modi announced the finalisation of India-UK FTA and Double Contribution  Convention pact after speaking to UK PM Keir Starmer. 

India-UK FTA and Double Contribution Convention pact will catalyse trade, investment, growth and job creation in both our economies, said Modi. 

Modi and Starmer agreed that FTA, Double Contribution Convention will open new opportunities for businesses, said a statement. -- PTI

