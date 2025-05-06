India-UK finalise free trade agreement, says Modi

18:51





Modi and Starmer agreed that FTA, Double Contribution Convention will open new opportunities for businesses, said a statement. -- PTI

In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday.