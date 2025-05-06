Huge spike in spy calls from Pakistan to India

15:50





"We have held internal meetings and alerted all officers to remain vigilant," SP Choudhary said. "These callers attempt to gather details about critical infrastructure and troop movements by impersonating officials."





The SP urged civilians, especially those living near defence establishments or vital installations, not to share any information with unknown callers and to immediately report any such incidents to the police.





Choudhary also warned that the modus operandi has shifted--from recruiting agents through honey traps to directly seeking sensitive information. One such agent has already been apprehended.





There are several individuals in Jaisalmer on long-term visas, with relatives in Pakistan. It's possible they are being coerced or lured with money to share classified details.





While declining to comment on whether Pakistani agencies are orchestrating the calls, he confirmed that concerned intelligence agencies are probing the matter. "Our focus remains on prevention and early detection," he added.





Security measures have been stepped up in the region. BSF and police are jointly patrolling border areas, and awareness is being raised among residents near defence zones. Referring to a recent case involving a man named Pathan Khan, SP Choudhary cautioned that even a small lapse can have serious consequences. "Whether people are lured or intimidated, they must inform the authorities without delay. We have eyes on every suspect. The police intelligence machinery is active. If anyone has information about such individuals and fails to report it, they will be held liable," he concluded.









As tensions simmer between India and Pakistan, security agencies have observed a marked rise in suspected spy calls in the border regions. In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudheer Choudhary revealed that there has been an increase in attempts to extract sensitive information via phone calls, often by individuals posing as Army or senior government officers.