'Hi to India,' says Shakira as she bumps into Diljit at Met

Not only with his look but he also caught eyeballs during his meeting with renowned Colombian singer Shakira. Several images and videos from the fashion night surfaced online.





Before gracing the red carpet, Diljit posed with Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger in what appeared to be a pre-event photoshoot. A while ago, Diljit's team posted a fun clip. In the video, Shakira could be seen capturing candid moments with Diljit and Nicole as they were seated together in a luxurious car. In the selfie video, we can see the 'Waka Waka' hitmaker introducing everyone inside the car.





When she panned the camera towards the Punjabi singer, Shakira, in her sweet voice said, "Diljit! Diljit!" In response, Diljit enacted a namaste gesture, and then Shakira sent out a message to her Indian fans, saying, 'Hi to India. Diljit is among the few invited to dine inside Anna Wintour's exclusive soiree.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh left desi fans proud with his traditional yet modern appearance at the Met Gala 2025. Diljit honoured his Sikh roots on a global platform as he walked the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum in New York City wearing a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity), a kurta, and a tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms).