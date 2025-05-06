Copyright: HC stays order against AR Rahman, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' makers

17:09

A bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul, however, directed Rahman and the makers of the film to deposit within 10 days Rs 2 crore with its registry, as directed by the single judge.





On April 25, a high court single judge in the interim also ordered for inserting a slide in the film on all OTT and online platforms to give due credit to Junior Dagar Brothers -- Late Ustad N Faiyazuddin Dagar and Late Ustad Zahiruddin Dagar -- for the composition.





The division bench stayed this direction too. Rahman's stay application and the appeal challenging the single judge's order was posted on May 23.





The single judge awarded Rs 2 lakh costs to the family member of the late artists.





In the interim order, the single judge ruled from a listener's point of view, the core of Rehman's song Veera Raja Veera in the film was "not just inspired but is, in fact, identical" in notes, emotion and aural impact to the Shiva Stuti.





It was in violation of the rights of the original composers of the musical tribute to Lord Shiva, her order added.





Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, the son of Faiyazuddin Dagar and nephew of Zahiruddin Dagar, contended in the lawsuit that he held the copyright in all original compositions of Junior Dagar Brothers, including Shiva Stuti, which the defendants had unlawfully infringed upon. -- PTI

