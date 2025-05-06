BSE Sensex top losers today

18:18





Snapping its two days of gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 155.77 points or 0.19 percent to settle at 80,641.07.





During the day, it dropped 315.81 points or 0.39 percent to 80,481.03.





The NSE Nifty dipped 81.55 points or 0.33 percent to 24,379.60.





Among Sensex firms, Eternal, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma were the major losers.





Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle and Maruti were among the gainers.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a range-bound trade on Tuesday due to profit booking, mainly in banking and oil shares, and investors staying on the sideline amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.