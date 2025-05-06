HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BSE Sensex top losers today

Tue, 06 May 2025
18:18
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a range-bound trade on Tuesday due to profit booking, mainly in banking and oil shares, and investors staying on the sideline amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. 

Snapping its two days of gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 155.77 points or 0.19 percent to settle at 80,641.07. 

During the day, it dropped 315.81 points or 0.39 percent to 80,481.03. 

The NSE Nifty dipped 81.55 points or 0.33 percent to 24,379.60. 

Among Sensex firms, Eternal, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma were the major losers. 

Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle and Maruti were among the gainers.

IPL Updates: MI and GT lock horns in playoff decider
LIVE! India-UK finalise free trade agreement, says Modi
Mock drills in 300 districts with nuclear plants, refineries
How to conduct the mock exercise with active public participation of people was discussed threadbare at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. Top civil and police officers of the country participated in the...

What Wednesday's mock security drill will cover
India will conduct nationwide civil defense mock drills on Wednesday, including air-raid warning sirens and training civilians to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack." The drills come amid rising tensions with Pakistan...

Modi had intel 3 days before Pahalgam attack, but...: Kharge
Kharge claimed that the Centre accepted "intelligence failure" in an all-party meeting and said it should be held accountable for "not reinforcing" security arrangements in Kashmir to protect people.

