Border skirmishes continue along LoC for 12th night

08:24

Pakistani troops continued to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, resorting to unprovoked firing across multiple sectors and prompting a strong and calibrated response from the Indian Army.

This marks the 12th consecutive night of such provocations amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead.

"During the night of May 5-6, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor, said a Defence spokesperson in Jammu.

"The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately, he added.

The firing exchanges are taking places in five districts out of seven border districts of Jammu and Kashmir. So far, there has been no firing reports along International Border in Samba and Kathua districts.

The latest round of cross-border firing further undermines the ceasefire agreement reached in February 2021, which is now largely seen as ineffective due to Pakistan's frequent violations across the 740-km-long LoC.

The latest hostilities began in the northern districts of Kupwara and Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley, before spreading southwards to Rajouri, Poonch, Akhnoor, and the Pargwal sector along the International Border in Jammu district. The firing affected five border districts -- Baramulla, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu.

Since the night of April 24, hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attackPakistani troops have repeatedly targeted Indian positions along the LoC, beginning in the Kashmir Valley and quickly expanding to the Jammu region. -- PTI