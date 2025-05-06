HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Airtel Rolls Out New Feature For Businesses

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
11:27
image
Airtel's new Business Name Display (BND) service lets businesses showcase their brand on recipient screens during calls.This solution powered by artificial intelligence helps customers distinguish genuine calls from spam. 

Earlier, many crucial calls from banks, hospitals, and delivery services were flagged as spam, causing customers to miss the important ones.

The solution has been  successfully piloted with over 250 businesses across sectors including banking, retail, food delivery, mobility, quick commerce, courier and logistics.  

"By making communication more personal, secure, and seamless for both sides," said Sharat Sinha director and CEO Airtel Business. Airtel aims to revolutionise business-customer interactions, protecting customers from fraud while boosting brand credibility, he added.   

Subhayan Chakraborty, Business Standard          

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'US will support India's fight against terrorism'
LIVE! 'US will support India's fight against terrorism'

What Wednesday's mock security drill will cover
What Wednesday's mock security drill will cover

India will conduct nationwide civil defense mock drills on Wednesday, including air-raid warning sirens and training civilians to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack." The drills come amid rising tensions with Pakistan...

Pak faces severe water shortage as Chenab river runs dry
Pak faces severe water shortage as Chenab river runs dry

Pakistan may face a significant water shortage during the Kharif season due to reduced water supplies from India.

India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'
India-Pakistan: 'China Could Create Problems'

'If there is a military standoff eyeball to eyeball on the western border, the Chinese could create problems by making movements in the north, in our northeast, which could involve us tying down some forces there so that could stretch...

Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?: UN asks Pak 'tough questions'
Was LeT involved in Pahalgam?: UN asks Pak 'tough questions'

The United Nations Security Council held closed-door consultations on rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with envoys calling for restraint and dialogue. The consultations, requested by Pakistan, lasted for about an hour and a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD