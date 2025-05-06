Airtel Rolls Out New Feature For Businesses

11:27





Earlier, many crucial calls from banks, hospitals, and delivery services were flagged as spam, causing customers to miss the important ones.





The solution has been successfully piloted with over 250 businesses across sectors including banking, retail, food delivery, mobility, quick commerce, courier and logistics.







Subhayan Chakraborty, Business Standard "By making communication more personal, secure, and seamless for both sides," said Sharat Sinha director and CEO Airtel Business. Airtel aims to revolutionise business-customer interactions, protecting customers from fraud while boosting brand credibility, he added.

Airtel's new Business Name Display (BND) service lets businesses showcase their brand on recipient screens during calls.This solution powered by artificial intelligence helps customers distinguish genuine calls from spam.