AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi departs for Srinagar

09:47





This is Owaisi's first visit to the region since the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.





Earlier on Sunday, the AIMIM leader strongly condemned Pakistan's continued denial of cross-border terrorism, and said that the time for dialogue has passed and that a firm response is now necessary.





"Pakistan will never accept that terrorists from their soil are infiltrating into India and taking innocent lives. The time to reason with Pakistan has now ended. It is time to reply. I say this with full responsibility," he told ANI.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi is set to visit Srinagar in Jammu Kashmir. Visuals showed him from leaving his residence in New Delhi.