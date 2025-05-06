HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AI Adoption In Early Stages For Most Global Enterprises: Accenture

Tue, 06 May 2025
11:15
Artificial intelligence adoption is still nascent across most enterprises, a survey by US-based IT firm Accenture said, as organisations try to frame and put in place an AI strategy that is cost-effective and built on trust.

Accenture's survey of 2,000 global executives showed that 86 per cent companies across nine industries and 15 countries are either experimenting or progressing with their AI plans, while only a handful are making some meaningful strides. Just 7 per cent are 'fast followers' and 8 per cent 'front runners' in the AI space.

Senthil Ramani, global lead of data and AI at Accenture  said AI has become more generalised in terms of technology and agentic AI -- systems that can autonomously make decisions and take actions with minimal human intervention -- has cracked the code on action and intelligence.

"Imagine running an enterprise that understands language, math, action, and is intelligent. Then, you can run AI as a generalised technology," he added.

According to Ramani, AI has become more generalised in terms of technology and agentic AI has cracked the code on action and intelligence.

Avik Das, Business Standard

