HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Absurd: India slams OIC's statement on Pahalgam

Tue, 06 May 2025
Share:
21:51
image
India on Tuesday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for refusing to recognise cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam terror attack. 

The ministry of external affairs described the OIC's statement on the attack as "absurd" and said it was made at Pakistan's behest. 

"The OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. 

"This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC group to issue a self-serving statement," he said. 

"We reject the OIC's interference on matters that are internal to India," Jaiswal added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IAF's 2-day mega drill along Pak border from tomorrow
IAF's 2-day mega drill along Pak border from tomorrow

The Indian Air Force will carry out a two-day mega military exercise along the border with Pakistan from Wednesday that will involve all the frontline fighter jets including Rafale, Su-30 and Jaguar aircraft. The exercise is taking place...

Updates: Dust storm hits Wankhede, Bumrah keeps GT quiet
Updates: Dust storm hits Wankhede, Bumrah keeps GT quiet

LIVE! Absurd: India slams OIC's statement on Pahalgam
LIVE! Absurd: India slams OIC's statement on Pahalgam

Mock drills in 300 districts with nuclear plants, refineries
Mock drills in 300 districts with nuclear plants, refineries

How to conduct the mock exercise with active public participation of people was discussed threadbare at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. Top civil and police officers of the country participated in the...

Visa curbs: Indian woman separated from kids at border
Visa curbs: Indian woman separated from kids at border

Sana, an Indian woman married to a Pakistani doctor, was forced to hand over her two young children to their father at the Attari border due to visa restrictions imposed by the Indian government following a terror attack in Jammu and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD