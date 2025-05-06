Absurd: India slams OIC's statement on Pahalgam

21:51





The ministry of external affairs described the OIC's statement on the attack as "absurd" and said it was made at Pakistan's behest.





"The OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.





"This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC group to issue a self-serving statement," he said.





"We reject the OIC's interference on matters that are internal to India," Jaiswal added. -- PTI

