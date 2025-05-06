8 killed, 2 injured in collision between car, tractor in Bihar

19:49





The accident happened in the Sameli block when those in the car were returning home in Supaul from a wedding, they said.





"Eight persons, all men, died and two others were injured when their car collided head-on with a tractor coming from the opposite direction on the NH-31 near the Sameli block office," SP Vaibhav Sharma said.





The police immediately reached the spot and rushed the victims to the nearest government hospital, he said.





The two injured are undergoing treatment, he added. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths. -- PTI

Eight people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a car and a tractor in Bihar's Katihar district in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said.