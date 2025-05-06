HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
13 booked in Mithi river desilting 'scam'; BMC suffered Rs 65 cr loss

Tue, 06 May 2025
The police on Tuesday registered a case against 13 persons including contractors and civic officials for an alleged Rs 65 crore scam related to desilting of the Mithi river which flows through the city, and conducted searches at seven places. 

It is alleged that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials tailored the tender for the desilting contract in such a way that it benefitted a particular supplier of machinery needed for the work. 

Further, the contractors generated fraudulent bills for transporting sludge out of Mumbai, the police claimed. 

A special investigation team of officials from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a First Information Report against 13 persons, including five contractors, three middlemen, and two company officials, at Azad Maidan police station, said deputy commissioner of police Sangramsingh Nishandar. 

The BMC suffered a loss of more than Rs 65.54 crore due to the entire scam, he said. 

Accused Dipak Mohan and Kishore Menon of Matprop offered `silt pusher' and multipurpose amphibious pontoon machines to the BMC costing Rs 3.09 crore. 

A team of BMC officials visited the plant in Kerala, and subsequently the BMC floated tenders with the exact same specifications, so that any contractor would be required to buy or hire only Matprop machines, as per the investigation. -- PTI

