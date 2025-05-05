Youth held for provocative social media post targeting CM Siddaramaiah

23:21





The accused, identified as Sampath Salian from Karkala, who was employed at the Home Guard office in Bengaluru, posted a message on Instagram on May 2 claiming, "If CM Siddaramaiah is killed, Hindus will have peace."





Acting on a complaint lodged by Suraj Kukkundoor of Karkala, the town police registered a case under Section 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.





The accused was traced and taken into custody from Bengaluru on Monday, police added.





The intent behind the post appeared to be the promotion of communal enmity.





After his arrest, Salian was produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, according to police.





Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

