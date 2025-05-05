Why Sena-UBT skipped all-party meet on Pahalgam

18:41

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray





Interestingly, in a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant cited travelling for legislative work by Sawant and Sanjay Raut as the reason for the party's inability to attend the April 24 meeting.





On Monday, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut revealed the 'real' reason for skipping the meeting in response to a query by NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar.





"I told him (Pawar) that had we (Sena-UBT) attended the all-party meeting, we would have first demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and this would have made your (the Opposition's) position uncomfortable, as you were supporting the government," Raut told reporters.





"Supporting the government does not mean backing its mistakes. You were all singing praises of the government. It is not in our nature to ignore mistakes," he added.





Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Sunday took potshots at Uddhav Thackeray for being on vacation in Europe "while bullets flew in Pahalgam".





In his letter to Rijiju, Sena-UBT's Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant questioned the intelligence failure and lack of accountability over the terror attack, while also offering the party's support for any strong response the government decided upon. -- PTI

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had decided to demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation at the all-party meeting held in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, but purposely skipped attendance, believing its stand would cause discomfort to other Opposition parties.