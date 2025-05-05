HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why did Putin call Modi today?

Mon, 05 May 2025
15:04
File pic
Russian President Vladimir Putin called PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, says the MEA. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism.

He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. "PM conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year," says MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly opted out of representing India at the 80th anniversary celebrations of Victory Day, to be held in Moscow on May 9.

Initially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations. Although no official reason was provided for his decision not to go, it is believed to be linked to the security situation following the Pahalgam attack.

