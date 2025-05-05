HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Where Is India's First AI-Based Data Park?

Mon, 05 May 2025
Share:
09:17
image
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday laid the foundation of the country's first artificial intelligence (AI)-based data centre park in Sector-22 of Nava Raipur.

The data centre park spread across 5.5 hectares, to be operated by RackBank Datacenters Private Limited, will include a 2.7-hectare area developed as a special economic zone and the project will be fully dedicated to AI-based services. 

The project is expected to generate around 500 direct and 1,500 indirect employment opportunities, with priority given to locals.

The first phase will begin with a capacity of five megawatts, and may be expanded up to 150 megawatts. An additional investment of approximately 2,000 crore is anticipated.

In addition to data storage and processing, the park will provide advanced services in fields such as AI, healthtech, defence, fintech, and data analytics, the Chhattisgarh government said.

The park, the state government said, will house GPU-based high-end computing infrastructure, recording, live data streaming and AI processing facilities of global standards. Services such as GPU-based computing, AI processing, data analytics and live data streaming will be available under one roof, it said.

The government said the centre will help farmers with accurate weather forecasting and crop management, and tribals living in remote areas will get access to education.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak singer Abida Parveen's Instagram a/c blocked in India
LIVE! Pak singer Abida Parveen's Instagram a/c blocked in India

UN to hold closed consultations on Indo-Pak tensions today
UN to hold closed consultations on Indo-Pak tensions today

The UN Security Council will hold closed consultations on Monday on the situation between India and Pakistan after Islamabad sought an emergency meeting on the issue. Pakistan, which currently sits as a non-permanent member of the...

'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'
'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'

'...without massive amounts of force.'

Pak troops violate ceasefire for 11th night in a row
Pak troops violate ceasefire for 11th night in a row

Pakistan troops have violated the ceasefire agreement for the 11th consecutive night, firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing began in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and spread to other...

India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?
India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?

India has stopped releasing water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. These hydroelectric dams...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD