Where Is India's First AI-Based Data Park?

09:17





The data centre park spread across 5.5 hectares, to be operated by RackBank Datacenters Private Limited, will include a 2.7-hectare area developed as a special economic zone and the project will be fully dedicated to AI-based services.





The project is expected to generate around 500 direct and 1,500 indirect employment opportunities, with priority given to locals.





The first phase will begin with a capacity of five megawatts, and may be expanded up to 150 megawatts. An additional investment of approximately 2,000 crore is anticipated.





In addition to data storage and processing, the park will provide advanced services in fields such as AI, healthtech, defence, fintech, and data analytics, the Chhattisgarh government said.





The park, the state government said, will house GPU-based high-end computing infrastructure, recording, live data streaming and AI processing facilities of global standards. Services such as GPU-based computing, AI processing, data analytics and live data streaming will be available under one roof, it said.







-- Business Standard The government said the centre will help farmers with accurate weather forecasting and crop management, and tribals living in remote areas will get access to education.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday laid the foundation of the country's first artificial intelligence (AI)-based data centre park in Sector-22 of Nava Raipur.