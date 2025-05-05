Water and blood of Indians can't flow together: BJP

12:20





In a post on X BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi after this action. "It takes political will to make tough decisions in India's interest, and Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated that through his actions. This is the muscular Modi Doctrine, firm and unwavering in its fight against terrorism. Water and the blood of our citizens cannot flow together. Let that be clear," he shared on X.





Dinesh, a local, said, "We are happy that the government has stopped the flow of water to Pakistan. The way they killed our tourists in Pahalgam, Pakistan deserves a befitting reply. We are with the government in whatever decision they take."





Another local said, "This is a very big achievement. This step by the government is very good. Our government is giving Pakistan a befitting reply in a lot of ways. We are all with the government."





The river Chenab's water level rose on May 2 following heavy rainfall in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 28 hailed the decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, as a bold step under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.





Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami emphasised that today's India knows how to maintain both friendship and enmity. "This is a very good decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Blood and water can't flow together. Today's India knows how to maintain both friendship and enmity," he said.





The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory. Former World Bank President Eugene Black initiated the talks. -- ANI

All the gates of Salal Dam on Chenab River were closed resulting in a significant drop in water levels in the Reasi district on Monday. Water was seen flowing from the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on Chenab River in Ramban.