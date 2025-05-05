VD Savarkar's Mumbai residence could go for redevelopment

23:54

The Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak Trust owns one room on the ground floor, which functions as a small museum.





According to sources, most of the other owners have either initiated or completed agreements for redevelopment. However, no formal redevelopment proposal has been submitted, they claimed.





One of the sources said the building's internal condition has deteriorated despite the recent painting of the exterior.





The trust is exploring the possibility of securing more space on the mezzanine floor in a redeveloped structure and retaining the name "Savarkar Sadan".





Built in 1938 in Dadar's Shivaji Park area, Savarkar Sadan housed the Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter until he died in 1966.





Historical records show that the premises hosted several significant meetings, including with Subhas Chandra Bose in 1940 and with Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte in 1948. -- PTI

