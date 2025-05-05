HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Terror hideout busted in Poonch, IEDs, radio sets recovered

Mon, 05 May 2025
10:12
In a joint operation carried out on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Police and Army's Romeo Force busted a suspected terror hideout in the Surankot village of Poonch, recovering five Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), multiple radio sets, wires and binoculars and blankets.

Poonch police released photos from the hideout, showing multiple radio sets and five IEDs that were recovered.This major bust comes just a day after Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, VK Birdi held a joint security review meeting at PCR Kashmir, which was attended by officers from multiple security forces, including the Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).The officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario, with the primary focus on garnering insights into existing security challenges in the Valley.

Earlier today, amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Army responded to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of May 4 and 5, official said on Monday.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately.  -- ANI

