Suniel Shetty starrer 'Kesari Veer' release postponed, film to hit theatres on this date

Panorama Studios, the film's official distributor, announced that the release date of Kesari Veer has been pushed to May 23, 2025.





Taking to their Instagram handle, Panorama Studios shared a poster of the film while announcing the new release date.





While sharing the news, Panorama Studios wrote, "See you in the theatres on 23rd May 2025. Releasing Worldwide in Cinemas on 23rd May, 2025."





Along with Suniel Shetty, the film also stars Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.





The film is bankrolled by the veteran producer Kanu Cauhan and is directed by Prince Dhiman.





As per a press note, the Kesari Veer delves "into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in 14th century AD." -- ANI

