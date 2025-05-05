HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stop sinking of boats by Sri Lanka, CM Stalin tells Centre

Mon, 05 May 2025
Share:
22:51
File image
File image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take steps to stop sinking of apprehended Indian fishing boats by Sri Lanka. 

The chief minister demanded necessary steps to bring back 229 fishing boats seized by Sri Lanka and ensure the security of Indian fishermen and prevent recurrence of attacks against them. 

Writing to Jaishankar, Stalin said there had been an increase, of late, in the number of attacks on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals. 

On May 2, as many as 23 fishermen from the coastal villages of Nagapattinam district and their five country boats were attacked at sea by unidentified Sri Lankan nationals in separate incidents. 

Their GPS devices, mobile phones, VHF equipment, ice boxes, engine components, inverter batteries, stove, approximately 470 kg of fishing nets, and personal belongings such as gold and silver jewellery were snatched away. 

"I request you to take this up urgently with the authorities concerned, both in India and Sri Lanka, so that such instances threatening lives and livelihoods do not occur again and the attackers are deterred from indulging in such acts," Stalin said. 

Further, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said that reportedly the Sri Lanka's Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has formally recommended the scuttling (sinking of ship/boat) of 34 Indian boats confiscated in 2022 and 2023 as part of a project to develop artificial reef ecosystems. 

The loss of fishing boats will be detrimental to the livelihood of fishermen. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak
India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The drills will include operationalising air raid warning sirens, training...

IPL 2025 Updates: Rain stops in Hyderabad
IPL 2025 Updates: Rain stops in Hyderabad

LIVE! Pak will respond to preserve 'national prestige': Gen Munir
LIVE! Pak will respond to preserve 'national prestige': Gen Munir

Iran calls for restraint as India-Pak tensions soar
Iran calls for restraint as India-Pak tensions soar

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Pakistan and called on both India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" amid rising tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack. Araghchi, who is scheduled to...

'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'
'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'

'Militarily, it risks escalating tensions with Pakistan, potentially triggering conflict due to Pakistan's heavy reliance on the Indus.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD