'Sharia inside house, but for India it's Constitution"

Mon, 05 May 2025
09:32
Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati on Sunday emphasized the importance of national unity and adherence to the Constitution, while voicing support for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

Speaking to the media at Sanatan Sanskriti Jagaran Mahotsav in the national capital, Swami Chidanand said that Sharia should be practiced inside houses and but nation but nation must be governed by Constitution only. 

"This is a time when it is very important for everyone to come together. The time has come when there is a need to take tough decisions and big decisions. The whole country is one... Sanatan is needed because Sanatan respects everyone, that is why it has been running for thousands of years. We don't attack anyone but if India gets attacked then it's our responsibility to respond. It's our fortune the we have an energetic Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh. All these will never let countries pride let go," he said while parsing national leadership.

Meanwhile, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that Pakistan would break on its own as the neighbouring country is already marred with internal conflicts among its communities, adding that they cannot even stand for four days in the war against India. 

"Pakistan is going to break on its own. Pakhtun, the people of Balochistan, are demanding their independence. The situation in POK is even worse. It does not have the strength to fight India. It cannot stand against India even for four days in a war... I think that in a few days we will have to build the next Gurukul in Karachi and another in Lahore," Ramdev said, speaking to the media.

