SC junks plea of Bahadur Shah Zafar 'heir' staking claim of Red Fort

Mon, 05 May 2025
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea of Sultana Begum, claiming to be the widow of late Mirza Mohammed Bedar Bakht, the great-grandson of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, seeking possession of the Red Fort on account of being the legal 'heir'. 

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar dismissed her plea saying, "Why only Red fort? Why not Fatehpur Sikhri? Why leave them also. Writ is completely misconceived. Dismissed." Begum approached the apex court in an appeal against a division bench order of the Delhi High Court order which rejected her plea on December 13, 2024. High Court's division bench had rejected her plea filed against the December 2021 decision of a single judge of the court which also dismissed her plea. -- ANI

