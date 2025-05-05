HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee jumps 24 paise to close at 84.33 against US dollar

Mon, 05 May 2025
19:34
The rupee surged 24 paise to 84.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities. 

Robust equity inflows -- totalling Rs 2,769.81 crore -- reflect continued foreign investor interest in Indian assets, forex traders said, adding while capital inflows offer support, global uncertainties could cap gains. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 84.45 and moved between the intra-day high of 84.10 and the low of 84.47 against the greenback. 

The unit ended the session at 84.33 (provisional), registering a gain of 24 paise over its previous closing level. 

On Friday, the rupee witnessed high volatility as it hit a seven-month high and rose past the 84 per dollar level but pared all gains to settle 3 paise lower at 84.57 against the greenback. -- PTI

IPL 2025 Updates: DC in deep trouble
LIVE! MHA asks states to hold mock drills for attack readiness
Pak hackers claims breach of Indian defence institutions
According to the sources, the claim suggests that the attackers may have compromised personal information related to defence personnel, including the login credentials.

'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'
'...without massive amounts of force.'

New CJI-led bench to hear pleas against Waqf Act
The Supreme Court on Monday said the pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act's constitutional validity will now be taken up by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India-designate Justice B R Gavai on May 15 as the incumbent CJI will be...

