Rupee jumps 24 paise to close at 84.33 against US dollar

19:34





Robust equity inflows -- totalling Rs 2,769.81 crore -- reflect continued foreign investor interest in Indian assets, forex traders said, adding while capital inflows offer support, global uncertainties could cap gains.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 84.45 and moved between the intra-day high of 84.10 and the low of 84.47 against the greenback.





The unit ended the session at 84.33 (provisional), registering a gain of 24 paise over its previous closing level.





On Friday, the rupee witnessed high volatility as it hit a seven-month high and rose past the 84 per dollar level but pared all gains to settle 3 paise lower at 84.57 against the greenback. -- PTI

The rupee surged 24 paise to 84.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities.