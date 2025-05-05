Raj: 5 held for attempting to appear for NEET-UG using forged documents

21:59





Based on a tip-off, the suspects were placed under surveillance and a raid was conducted at a flat in a township in Karni Vihar area, where the accused were found in possession of devices and fake documents related to the exam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar said.





The arrested individuals have been identified as Ajit Kumar Barala, Sohan Lal Chaudhary, Jitendra Sharma, Sanjay Chaudhary and Rohit Gora. They are being interrogated, the police said.





Bluetooth devices, fake documents and Rs 50,000 in cash -- taken as an advance -- were recovered from their possession.





According to police, Ajit Kumar Barala and Sohan Lal Chaudhary have completed BAMS from the National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur and are currently preparing for postgraduate entrance exams.





Jitendra Sharma is pursuing MBBS from a college in Karnataka, they added. -- PTI

Five persons were arrested from Rajasthan's Jaipur for allegedly attempting to appear in the NEET-UG 2025 examination through forged documents, the police said on Monday.