HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Raj: 5 held for attempting to appear for NEET-UG using forged documents

Mon, 05 May 2025
Share:
21:59
image
Five persons were arrested from Rajasthan's Jaipur for allegedly attempting to appear in the NEET-UG 2025 examination through forged documents, the police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the suspects were placed under surveillance and a raid was conducted at a flat in a township in Karni Vihar area, where the accused were found in possession of devices and fake documents related to the exam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ajit Kumar Barala, Sohan Lal Chaudhary, Jitendra Sharma, Sanjay Chaudhary and Rohit Gora. They are being interrogated, the police said.

Bluetooth devices, fake documents and Rs 50,000 in cash -- taken as an advance -- were recovered from their possession.

According to police, Ajit Kumar Barala and Sohan Lal Chaudhary have completed BAMS from the National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur and are currently preparing for postgraduate entrance exams.

Jitendra Sharma is pursuing MBBS from a college in Karnataka, they added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak
India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The drills will include operationalising air raid warning sirens, training...

IPL 2025 Updates: Rain stops in Hyderabad
IPL 2025 Updates: Rain stops in Hyderabad

LIVE! Pak will respond to preserve 'national prestige': Gen Munir
LIVE! Pak will respond to preserve 'national prestige': Gen Munir

Iran calls for restraint as India-Pak tensions soar
Iran calls for restraint as India-Pak tensions soar

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Pakistan and called on both India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" amid rising tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack. Araghchi, who is scheduled to...

'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'
'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'

'Militarily, it risks escalating tensions with Pakistan, potentially triggering conflict due to Pakistan's heavy reliance on the Indus.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD