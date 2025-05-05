PG forensic student at AIIMS Raipur ends life; note mentions 'work pressure'

22:56





A suicide note, purportedly written by him, was found in the flat and it contained four words -- 'work pressure, insomnia and sorry' -- they said.





The MBBS doctor, A Ravi Kumar, was found hanging from the ceiling of his room at his rented apartment in Kabir Nagar in the Chhattisgarh capital on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.





The incident came to light when Kumar's classmate, who is also his room partner, came to the apartment and found it locked from inside.





When his repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, his classmate got worried and alerted other students and also police, he said.





Kumar hailed from Hyderabad and joined AIIMS Raipur in 2023 after completing his MBBS.





He was pursuing MD in forensic science, according to the police official.





The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation was underway, he said, adding the body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem examination.





A public relations officer at AIIMS Raipur informed Kumar had returned from a vacation just last month. -- PTI

