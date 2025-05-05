Pak singer Abida Parveen's Instagram a/c blocked in India

09:11





India had earlier announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir. The action followed the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). -- ANI

After Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists, including actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ali Zafar, were no longer accessible in India, Pakistani singer Abida Parveen's Instagram account has also been blocked in the country. "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content," read the message by Instagram on Abida Parveen's account.