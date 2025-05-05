HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak singer Abida Parveen's Instagram a/c blocked in India

Mon, 05 May 2025
Share:
09:11
image
After Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists, including actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ali Zafar, were no longer accessible in India, Pakistani singer Abida Parveen's Instagram account has also been blocked in the country. "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content," read the message by Instagram on Abida Parveen's account. 

India had earlier announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir. The action followed the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak singer Abida Parveen's Instagram a/c blocked in India
LIVE! Pak singer Abida Parveen's Instagram a/c blocked in India

UN to hold closed consultations on Indo-Pak tensions today
UN to hold closed consultations on Indo-Pak tensions today

The UN Security Council will hold closed consultations on Monday on the situation between India and Pakistan after Islamabad sought an emergency meeting on the issue. Pakistan, which currently sits as a non-permanent member of the...

'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'
'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'

'...without massive amounts of force.'

Pak troops violate ceasefire for 11th night in a row
Pak troops violate ceasefire for 11th night in a row

Pakistan troops have violated the ceasefire agreement for the 11th consecutive night, firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing began in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and spread to other...

India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?
India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?

India has stopped releasing water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. These hydroelectric dams...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD