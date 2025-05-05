HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak intruder held by BSF troops near IB in Punjab

Mon, 05 May 2025
20:27
The Border Security Force has apprehended a Pakistani national who intruded into the Indian territory, officials said on Monday. 

On May 3 night, the BSF troops on duty in the area of Border Out Post Sahapur, a flanking BOP of Dariya Mansoor, observed suspicious movement near Falku Nala ahead of the border fence and approximately 250 metres inside the Indian territory. 

An unidentified individual, later identified as a Pakistani national, was seen hiding in the bushes and wild growth, the officials said. 

The BSF troops along with the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) cordoned off the area and the Pakistani national was successfully apprehended by the troops late in the night, they said. 

The 24-year-old Pakistani national, identified as Husnain from a village in Gujranwala, was apprehended and brought to a border outpost for initial questioning. 

Some Pakistani currency and an identity card were recovered from him. 

Further investigation is in progress. -- PTI

