Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'

Mon, 05 May 2025
14:50
A child's shoe at the site of the attack
Few Indians have such a deep knowledge and understanding of Pakistan's military as Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at the Research and Analysis Wing, India's external intelligence agency, does.

A frequent contributor to Rediff, Mr Banerji spent 28 years of his 38-year career in intelligence studying Pakistan. And it was only natural that we turned to him to understand the motives of the Pakistan army in sanctioning the horrific terror attack last fortnight, which killed 26 people in Pahalgam.

"(Pakistan army chief General Asim) Munir has been on the defensive because of the uptick in terrorist violence in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. So this time he decided -- or collectively the collegiate leadership of army generals would have decided -- to up the scale of violence or support to non State actors in India or in Kashmir," Mr Banerji tells Rediff's Nikhil Lakshman in the first part of a multi-part interview.

Read the interview here. 

'Pakistan's only concern has been while they were on the FATF watch list was to distance their State institutions and organs from any direct connection with the actual execution of militancy inside Kashmir.'

