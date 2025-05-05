HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak
The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The drills will include operationalising air raid warning sirens, training...

IPL 2025 Updates: SRH need 134 to stay in contention
LIVE! UN chief asks India, Pak to step back from the brink
Pak hackers claims breach of Indian defence institutions
According to the sources, the claim suggests that the attackers may have compromised personal information related to defence personnel, including the login credentials.

In call with Modi, Putin confirms India visit for summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India for the annual high-level meeting as the two leaders held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday.

