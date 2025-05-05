No water cut in Mumbai for now: BMC

16:29





The civic body said it has planned in such a way that the stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to the country's financial capital will last till the end of July. According to a BMC release, the Maharashtra government has approved additional water supply for Mumbai from the Contingency Reserve from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams.





Hence, water storage for Mumbai has been planned till July 31, 2025, it claimed. There is no need for water cut now, said the release, which was issued after BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani reviewed Mumbai's water supply.





The metropolis receives 3,800 MLD (million litres per day) of water from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The release also said that any further decision concerning water cuts will be taken in coordination with the India Meteorological Department. The BMC has also appealed to citizens to use water judiciously, even though there won't be a water cut. PTI

