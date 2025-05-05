HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No water cut in Mumbai for now: BMC

Mon, 05 May 2025
Share:
16:29
image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that Mumbai won't face a water cut for now, even as only 22.66 per cent of the water stock remains in its dams.

The civic body said it has planned in such a way that the stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to the country's financial capital will last till the end of July. According to a BMC release, the Maharashtra government has approved additional water supply for Mumbai from the Contingency Reserve from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams.

Hence, water storage for Mumbai has been planned till July 31, 2025, it claimed. There is no need for water cut now, said the release, which was issued after BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani reviewed Mumbai's water supply. 

The metropolis receives 3,800 MLD (million litres per day) of water from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The release also said that any further decision concerning water cuts will be taken in coordination with the India Meteorological Department. The BMC has also appealed to citizens to use water judiciously, even though there won't be a water cut. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak claims breach of Indian defence websites
LIVE! Pak claims breach of Indian defence websites

In call with Modi, Putin confirms India visit for summit
In call with Modi, Putin confirms India visit for summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India for the annual high-level meeting as the two leaders held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Pak conducts training launch of another missile amid tension
Pak conducts training launch of another missile amid tension

Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of the 'Fatah series' surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers. The launch comes amid heightened tensions with India following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The...

Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'
Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'

'Pakistan's only concern has been while they were on the FATF watch list was to distance their State institutions and organs from any direct connection with the actual execution of militancy inside Kashmir.'

Allahabad HC junks plea on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
Allahabad HC junks plea on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench has disposed of a petition challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship, allowing the petitioner to explore other legal options. The court stated that since the central government...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD