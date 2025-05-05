'Nimbu mirchi Rafale' remark: BJP's Nishikant Dubey slams Cong

09:02





"Look at Ajay Rai, UP President of pro-Pakistan Congress Party, who is making headlines in Pakistani newspapers and channels, and understand the conspiracy of Congress Party to break the morale of the army in protest against Modi," read the post by Dubey on X.





Dubey's comments are in reply to Rai criticising the central government on May 4 for not doing enough to punish the terrorists of Pahalgam attack, alleging that while Rafale fighter jets have been purchased, but they are lying in hangars with "nimbu mirchi" (lemon and chillies) hanging on them, saying that they are not being used at all. Dubey had posted a picture of Rai holding a toy plane with 'Rafale' written on it, and lemon and chillies were hanging from it. -- PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishikant Dubey on Modnay criticised Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai's "big talk and no action" charge against the Central government following the Pahalgam terror attack. Dubey alleged that Rai is trying to "break the morale of the India army" just to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a jibe towards the Congress, Dubey called Rai as the "UP President of the pro-Pakistan Congress Party."