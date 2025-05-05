HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Nimbu mirchi Rafale' remark: BJP's Nishikant Dubey slams Cong

Mon, 05 May 2025
Share:
09:02
image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishikant Dubey on Modnay criticised Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai's "big talk and no action" charge against the Central government following the Pahalgam terror attack. Dubey alleged that Rai is trying to "break the morale of the India army" just to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a jibe towards the Congress, Dubey called Rai as the "UP President of the pro-Pakistan Congress Party." 

"Look at Ajay Rai, UP President of pro-Pakistan Congress Party, who is making headlines in Pakistani newspapers and channels, and understand the conspiracy of Congress Party to break the morale of the army in protest against Modi," read the post by Dubey on X. 

Dubey's comments are in reply to Rai criticising the central government on May 4 for not doing enough to punish the terrorists of Pahalgam attack, alleging that while Rafale fighter jets have been purchased, but they are lying in hangars with "nimbu mirchi" (lemon and chillies) hanging on them, saying that they are not being used at all. Dubey had posted a picture of Rai holding a toy plane with 'Rafale' written on it, and lemon and chillies were hanging from it. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak singer Abida Parveen's Instagram a/c blocked in India
LIVE! Pak singer Abida Parveen's Instagram a/c blocked in India

UN to hold closed consultations on Indo-Pak tensions today
UN to hold closed consultations on Indo-Pak tensions today

The UN Security Council will hold closed consultations on Monday on the situation between India and Pakistan after Islamabad sought an emergency meeting on the issue. Pakistan, which currently sits as a non-permanent member of the...

'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'
'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'

'...without massive amounts of force.'

Pak troops violate ceasefire for 11th night in a row
Pak troops violate ceasefire for 11th night in a row

Pakistan troops have violated the ceasefire agreement for the 11th consecutive night, firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing began in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and spread to other...

India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?
India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?

India has stopped releasing water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. These hydroelectric dams...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD