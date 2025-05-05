HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
New Delhi protests against anti-India parade in Toronto

Mon, 05 May 2025
22:23
India has conveyed its concerns in "strongest terms" to Canada over a parade that featured "unacceptable imagery" against the Indian leadership, official sources said on Monday.

India also called on Canadian authorities to act against anti-India elements who are spreading "hatred" and advocating extremism and separatist agenda, they said.

"We have conveyed our concerns in the strongest terms to the Canadian high commission in New Delhi regarding the parade held in Toronto where unacceptable imagery and threatening language were used against our leadership, and Indian citizens residing in Canada," said a source.

"We once again call on the Canadian authorities to act against anti-India elements who spread hatred and advocate extremism and separatist agenda," it said. -- PTI

