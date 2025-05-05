New Delhi protests against anti-India parade in Toronto

22:23





India also called on Canadian authorities to act against anti-India elements who are spreading "hatred" and advocating extremism and separatist agenda, they said.





"We have conveyed our concerns in the strongest terms to the Canadian high commission in New Delhi regarding the parade held in Toronto where unacceptable imagery and threatening language were used against our leadership, and Indian citizens residing in Canada," said a source.





"We once again call on the Canadian authorities to act against anti-India elements who spread hatred and advocate extremism and separatist agenda," it said. -- PTI

India has conveyed its concerns in "strongest terms" to Canada over a parade that featured "unacceptable imagery" against the Indian leadership, official sources said on Monday.