HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mohammed Shami gets death threat; Rs 1cr demanded

Mon, 05 May 2025
Share:
22:16
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami
India national cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami has allegedly received a death threat through email along with a demand for Rs 1 crore, officials said on Monday. 

A case has been registered at the cyber police station, and an investigation is underway, Amroha police said. 

Superintendent of police Amit Kumar Anand said that the matter came to light following a complaint filed by a local resident, Haseeb Ahmed. 

The SP said that according to the complaint, an email was received from a sender identified as Rajput Sindhar threatening to kill Mohammed Shami and a person named Prabhakara, along with a demand of Rs 1 crore, Anand said. 

A local police official confirmed that following the threat, both the Amroha police and the crime branch have been put on alert. 

Efforts are underway to identify the sender and trace their location using digital forensics tools, the official added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak
India to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid tension with Pak

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The drills will include operationalising air raid warning sirens, training...

IPL 2025 Updates: Rain stops in Hyderabad
IPL 2025 Updates: Rain stops in Hyderabad

LIVE! Pak will respond to preserve 'national prestige': Gen Munir
LIVE! Pak will respond to preserve 'national prestige': Gen Munir

Iran calls for restraint as India-Pak tensions soar
Iran calls for restraint as India-Pak tensions soar

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Pakistan and called on both India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" amid rising tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack. Araghchi, who is scheduled to...

'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'
'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'

'Militarily, it risks escalating tensions with Pakistan, potentially triggering conflict due to Pakistan's heavy reliance on the Indus.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD