Modi holds meeting with defence secretary

Mon, 05 May 2025
12:51
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a series of high-level meetings at his official residence over the past week, signaling potential decisive action following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The meetings included the three service chiefs, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), National Security Adviser (NSA), and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, followed by individual discussions with the service chiefs. Modi's resolve to punish the perpetrators, coupled with Singh's remarks that "things will happen as you (people) wish", suggests that India is preparing for a strong response.

