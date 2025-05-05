HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MHA asks states to hold mock drills for attack readiness

Mon, 05 May 2025
Share:
19:01
File image
File image
The Union home ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources said on Monday. 

The measures to be taken during the drill include operationalisation of air raid warning sirens and training of civilians on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack", they said. 

The other measures are provisions of crash blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updation of evacuation plans and their rehearsal. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding a series of high-level meetings, including with top defence functionaries, as India weighs its options for countermeasures against the April 22 terror attack which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: DC in deep trouble
IPL 2025 Updates: DC in deep trouble

LIVE! MHA asks states to hold mock drills for attack readiness
LIVE! MHA asks states to hold mock drills for attack readiness

Pak hackers claims breach of Indian defence institutions
Pak hackers claims breach of Indian defence institutions

According to the sources, the claim suggests that the attackers may have compromised personal information related to defence personnel, including the login credentials.

'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'
'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'

'...without massive amounts of force.'

New CJI-led bench to hear pleas against Waqf Act
New CJI-led bench to hear pleas against Waqf Act

The Supreme Court on Monday said the pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act's constitutional validity will now be taken up by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India-designate Justice B R Gavai on May 15 as the incumbent CJI will be...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD