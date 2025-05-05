Markets surge in early trade on sustained foreign fund inflows

10:25





The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge climbed 386.95 points to 80,888.94 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 114.05 points to 24,460.75. From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Titan and Tata Motors were among the major gainers.





Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked nearly 6 per cent after the firm reported a 7.57 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,933 crore for the March quarter of FY25, primarily due to elevated stress in the microlending book. From the 30-share pack, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, and Nestle were also the laggards.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Monday amid sustained foreign fund inflows, a sharp drop in crude oil prices and firm trends in the US markets.