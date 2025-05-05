LIVE! Adnan Sami's reply to Pak boys saying 'we hate our army'

14:32





"Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku," Sami wrote on X.





"They said, 'Sir, you are very lucky. You left Pakistan at a good time. We also want to change our citizenship. We hate our army. They have destroyed our country!' I replied, 'I knew this long ago!'"





Sami, born in the UK to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother, began living in India in 2001. He first held a visitor's visa and dual citizenship (Pakistan and Canada), before formally becoming an Indian citizen in 2016.





Sami, like many others, has publicly mourned the incident, saying it was a "horrific crime against humanity."

