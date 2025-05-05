HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
LIVE! Adnan Sami's reply to Pak boys saying 'we hate our army'

Mon, 05 May 2025
14:32
Singer Adnan Sami discloses that the Pakistani Army wasn't a good force which had prompted him to move out of the country. He shared an interaction he had with a group of young men from Pakistan during his trip to Baku, Azerbaijan.

"Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku," Sami wrote on X.

"They said, 'Sir, you are very lucky. You left Pakistan at a good time. We also want to change our citizenship. We hate our army. They have destroyed our country!' I replied, 'I knew this long ago!'" 

Sami, born in the UK to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother, began living in India in 2001. He first held a visitor's visa and dual citizenship (Pakistan and Canada), before formally becoming an Indian citizen in 2016. 

Sami, like many others, has publicly mourned the incident, saying it was a "horrific crime against humanity."

