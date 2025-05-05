HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ladki Bahin scheme monthly aid cannot be hiked to Rs 2,100: Sena minister

Mon, 05 May 2025
20:35
File image
Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Monday said the monthly financial assistance under the Ladki Bahin Yojana cannot be raised to Rs 2,100 as promised by Mahayuti alliance before the assembly polls, given the severe financial stress caused by the scheme.

Noting that the scheme had shaped the BJP-led alliance's victory in the 2024 assembly polls, the social justice minister stressed the government would ensure that the welfare scheme continue even if it meant taking a loan to fulfil the commitment.

"It is a reality that the monthly amount of Rs 1,500 cannot be raised to Rs 2,100. But people make an issue out of it saying the scheme will be ended or the amount will be slashed. The commitment under the Ladki Bahin Scheme will be fulfilled," Shirsat said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women who meet the annual income criterion are provided Rs 1,500 every month.

Shirsat on Saturday accused Ajit Pawar-led finance department of high-handedness over what he termed as the illegal diversion of funds from his department without his knowledge.

The minister had said the state government should better close the Social Justice Department instead of periodic diversion of the allocated funds. -- PTI

