Israel plans to capture all of Gaza under new plan

Critics say the recent military offensive, after a ceasefire broke down, has failed to guarantee the release of captives, and question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's objectives in the conflict.





Under the plan, the military said it would operate in new areas and "destroy all infrastructure" above and below ground, reports the BBC.





The new plan, which the officials said was meant to help Israel achieve its war aims of defeating Hamas and freeing hostages held in Gaza, also would push hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza, what would likely exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed in mid-March, Israel has unleashed fierce strikes on the territory that have killed hundreds. It has captured swathes of territory and now controls roughly 50% of Gaza. Before the truce ended, Israel halted all humanitarian aid into Gaza, including food, fuel and water, setting off what is believed to the be the worst humanitarian crisis in nearly 19 months of war.

The Israeli military has begun calling up tens of thousands of reservists to "intensify and expand" its operations in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was "increasing the pressure" with the aim of returning hostages held in Gaza and defeating Hamas militants.