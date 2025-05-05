HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India demands ADB cut funding for Pakistan

Mon, 05 May 2025
17:09
India has demanded that the Asian Development Bank cut funding for Pakistan, as New Delhi continues to extend its punitive moves against Islamabad in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a meeting with Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda on Monday, demanded that the bank cut its funds to Pakistan, sources said.  

According to sources, the demand for cutting the fund to Pakistan was one of the agenda of the meeting among various other issues.  

Nirmala Sitharaman met with ADB President Masato Kanda during the 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Italian city of Milan.  

India has sharply downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan after the April 22 terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, leading to the death of 26 individuals and several other injured, mostly tourists.  

Further, sources told ANI that India will also approach FATF (Financial Action Task Force) to include Pakistan in the grey list. -- ANI                    

