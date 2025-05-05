HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Facing traffic snarls, Thane city to soon see launch of pod taxis: Minister

Mon, 05 May 2025
19:44
Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday announced that Thane city will soon see the launch of pod taxis, offering residents a modern, eco-friendly, and congestion-free commuting alternative. 

To address traffic congestion, a convenient and economical transportation system of the future is being started in Thane city through air (pod) taxis, a release from Sarnaik's office quoted him as saying. 

A pilot route for the pod taxi project is planned along a 40-metre-wide road in the Vihang Hills area at Bhayander Pada on Ghodbunder Road, he said. 

Significantly, the pilot project will not require any expenditure from the Thane Municipal Corporation or the state government. 

"Not a single rupee of the municipal corporation or the government will be spent for this project," emphasised the minister, who is the MLA from Ovala-Majiwada in Thane city. 

Pod taxis are an advanced and eco-friendly transportation system. 

These are automated cars that are configured to transport passengers between specific locations at high speed. 

The driverless cars are electrically propelled. 

The minister confirmed that the TMC has granted preliminary permission to the implementing agency -- Nutron EV Mobility Ltd -- to carry out required surveys and obtain further clearances for the pod taxi project. 

Highlighting the pressure on existing road infrastructure in Thane, Sarnaik's noted, "There will be many limitations on road transport in the future too. Therefore, the experiment of air (pod) taxis will definitely be successful to remove the congestion on road traffic." -- PTI

