      
Domestic help arrested for raping mother, minor daughter

Mon, 05 May 2025
13:05
image
Police arrested a domestic help here for allegedly sexually assaulting the house owner's wife and minor daughter, an officer said. The woman had lodged a written complaint with Badagada police station on Saturday and the accused identified as Saroj Kumar Behera of Jajpur district was arrested on Sunday, the officer said. 

The police said the accused works as a domestic help in the house of the complaint. While working, the accused took photos and videos of the complainant and her minor daughter and started blackmailing them, the police said quoting the FIR. Later, the accused allegedly blackmailed them. He allegedly raped them on multiple occasions in the last few weeks by threatening to make their obscene photos and videos viral. -- PTI

