Delhi govt may discuss mock drill preparations tomorrow

Mon, 05 May 2025
The Delhi government is likely to hold a meeting to discuss preparations for mock drills, following a directive from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to the states to conduct them on Wednesday amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. 

According to official sources, the government is planning to hold an inter-department meeting on Tuesday to chalk out a plan to conduct the drills. 

"A meeting is likely to be held on May 6 with fire, police and other departments," said a source. 

The MHA has asked all the states to conduct mock drills on May 7. 

The measures to be taken during the drill include operationalisation of air raid warning sirens and training of civilians on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack", government sources said. -- PTI

