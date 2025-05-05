Delhi govt may discuss mock drill preparations tomorrow

23:44

According to official sources, the government is planning to hold an inter-department meeting on Tuesday to chalk out a plan to conduct the drills.





"A meeting is likely to be held on May 6 with fire, police and other departments," said a source.





The MHA has asked all the states to conduct mock drills on May 7.





The measures to be taken during the drill include operationalisation of air raid warning sirens and training of civilians on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack", government sources said. -- PTI

