China will support Pak for South Asia peace: Envoy

Mon, 05 May 2025
18:03
The terrorist attack site in Baisaran near Pahalgam
China would always support Pakistan to secure peace and stability in South Asia, Chinese ambassador Jiang Zaidong said on Monday as he met President Asif Ali Zardari amid tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi over the Pahalgam terror attack. 

Jiang called on President Zardari and exchanged views on different issues, including the tensions between Pakistan and India, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. 

During the meeting, President Zardari expressed concern over the recent measures by India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, saying that such actions threaten regional peace and stability, it reported. 

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. 

India last week imposed a ban on the import of goods coming from or transiting through Pakistan and also the entry of Pakistani ships into its ports even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi is committed to taking "firm and decisive" action against terrorists and their backers. 

The fresh moves came nearly two weeks after India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack. -- PTI

